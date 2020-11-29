MPD officer charged with attempted murder

Am off duty Maysville Police Officer is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged shooting incident in Fleming County.

According to reports, on Sunday morning, Jesse Pollitt, 28, of Maysville, was allegedly involved in an altercation that led to him shooting at a Fleming County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The name of the deputy has not been released. The deputy was not injured, according to reports.

Pollitt was arrested by officers with the Kentucky State Police and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where he remains. No bond has yet been set in the case.

His charges are listed as attempted murder of a police officer, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), eight counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse confirmed Pollitt was an officer with the MPD. However, Pollitt has turned in his resignation letter.

“He has turned in his resignation and it is pending approval by the city commission,” Muse said.

Muse said he had no further comment on the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the KSP. More information will be released once it is available.