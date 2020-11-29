New COVID-19 cases confirmed

Mason County now has 395 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those numbers, 277 are recovered, and there have been four deaths.

Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital have updated visitor restrictions.

According to Katelyn Bailey, with LifePoint Hospitals, beginning at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27, no visitors will be allowed inside the facilities.

There are some exceptions to the new policy, including obstetric patients, who may have one well support person, patients who are minors may have one parent/guardian visitor, end-of-life care may have visitors from immediate family and clergy.

No visitors under the age of 16 will be allowed inside.

The Bracken County Health Department reported that there are 162 confirmed cases within the county, with 44 of those cases remaining active. There have been three deaths in the county.

The county health department cautioned those who may have visited R’s Liquor & More in Augusta Nov. 20-22 to self-monitor for any related symptoms since they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Monitoring should continue through Dec. 6. Anyone who exhibits symptoms should contact their family doctor or the health department for information on testing.

There are 79 confirmed cases in Robertson County with 50 of those recovered. There have been two deaths in the county.

There are 374 total confirmed cases in Fleming County with 63 of those cases active.

In Lewis County, there are 548 total confirmed cases with 91 of those cases active. There have been 20 deaths in the county.

All five of the Buffalo Trace Area counties remain in the red zone, state officials said.

In Ohio, Brown County reported 992 total cases with five deaths and Adams County reported 783 cases with 13 deaths.