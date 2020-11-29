November 27, 2020
An event to help collect toys and coats was held in the parking lot of the Maysville Cash Express on Friday.
During the event, the public was invited to “stuff the firetruck and cruiser” with toys and coats for local children in need, according to Jeanie Roberson, with Cash Express.
“This is about making sure families have what they need for Christmas,” Roberson said. “People can donate toys and coats. We’ll probably deliver them around the second week of December.”
According to Roberson, the event is in conjunction with the Maysville Fire Department and Maysville Rotary Club toy drive.
The toy drive is to benefit children aged 1-13 years in the seven-county Buffalo Trace Area which includes Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson County in Kentucky along with Brown, and Adams counties in Ohio.
“We are looking forward to another successful year of Christmas assistance for those in need,” Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said. “With so many discouragements in 2020 related to the pandemic, we hope to make this Christmas season extra special.”
All interested families must apply for assistance by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/203098097415156 and filling out an application. The application can also be reached by scanning the QR code included. Families will be reached within a week of application to discuss application status and limited contact toy distribution details.
During Friday’s event, Darrell Planck, with River Outreach, stopped down to donate several coats and toys.
“We called some people, picked up some money and bought some stuff,” he said. “I think it’s good what they’re doing today. I love to see kids having a good Christmas. I always worry about the kids who may not. I love giving and I’m glad to be able to do that today.”
The Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy is also holding its 22nd annual Christmas toy drive.
Adam Snipes, owner of the academy, posted an event on Facebook asking for donations.
According to Snipes, toys should be in good, working condition, not broken, no stuffed animals/cloth toys, all items must be cleaned and sanitized before drop off.
“We will start distributing items to local families on Dec. 20,” he said. “We are accepting all toy donations for all age groups now through Dec. 19. Let’s work together to impact our local families/children.”
To schedule a time for drop off, call 606-564-9400.