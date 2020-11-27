Noise ordinance discussed by fiscal court

BROOKSVILLE — A possible noise ordinance was discussed by members of the Bracken County Fiscal Court on Wednesday.

Beth Moore said there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before an ordinance can be passed, because the county officials would need to decide if they want a noise ordinance or a permit ordinance.

The discussion turned to shooting noises and whether or not to allow venues such as an outdoor shooting range.

“You want me to look for permitting for businesses and noises that would pertain to an outdoor shooting range?” Moore asked.

Scotty Lippert asked about the goal of the ordinance.

“What are we trying to control here with this ordinance?” he asked.

Chris Cummins said he was interpreting the current ordinance under discussion as pertaining to noise.

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said she has reached out to other counties to ask what their ordinances look like, but has yet to hear back.

The ordinance was tabled until the next fiscal court meeting.

During the meeting, the fiscal court also approved a measure to purchase air shocks for the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue SUV.

