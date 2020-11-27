COVID-19 changes Black Friday shopping

The Black Friday experience is looking different this year for many annual shoppers.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to quell complaints that Thursday evening openings interfere with family Thanksgiving celebrations, some stores have changed the annual event to Friday morning at 5 a.m., online-only or they have held multi-day sales.

One local person, who said she shops during Black Friday every year, attempted to shop at Walmart, but was unsuccessful and still had to shop during one of the store’s multi-day 5 a.m. events.

“Walmart has their two week Black Friday sale,” Mason County resident Nora Frost said. “Sadly their online sale proved to be a dead-end; as I attempted to purchase things from their list only for it all to be sold out by the time I checked out. I only got two things the first time and one thing the second, forcing me to go in-store anyway. Luckily, there wasn’t a lot of people there at 5 a.m.”

Frost said she also shopped online at Lego.com, where she was able to get the things she wanted during the sales event.

Juls Claunch said this will not be a year for in-person Black Friday shopping.

“Normally, that was a family favorite, but not this year,” Claunch said. “It is far too dangerous to hit the malls or other stores. I usually spend holidays across the country with family and online is also mostly out this year, as we will all be watching our pennies. We are going old school and crafting gifts.”

Lewis County resident Angee Long said she has been trying to shop small independent businesses this year.

“I have been getting hold of different independent salespeople,” she said. “I figure it helps them and I get to get people gifts they definitely won’t get from a store.”

Jillian Brown said the shopping was not worth the danger associated with large crowds.

“(It’s) not worth the danger to be in crowds,” Brown said. “I actually am pretty much done with all Christmas shopping. The main things we wanted was quite a challenge to find in stock and available for delivery. So we settled for less than we hoped for.”