Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28

November 27, 2020
Small Business is Nov. 28 and many local businesses will be participating in the annual event.

According to American Express’ website, the company created Small Business Saturday a decade ago, in the midst of the 2010 economic recession. As of 2018, more than 7,500 individuals and organizations nationwide to rally and support their local communities with events and activities for this event.

Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kaci Compton said the event may look a little different this year, due to COVID-19, but the chamber still wants community members to show support for local businesses.

“We still want people to support our local businesses,” she said. “We’re encouraging people to shop, wear their mask, social distance and use an online shopping platform, if the business has one. But, we do want to show how much we support and love our local businesses.”

Compton said it is important to support local shop owners, who are always the first ones to support the community.

“They’re the ones who support our ball teams and our community,” she said. “So, it’s important for us to show our support for them.”

Among those businesses participating this year are:

— All Occasions

— Babz Bistro

— The Barrel House of Maysville

— Bubby’s Sports Bar, Grille and Entertainment

— Buck’s BBQ

— Caproni’s on the River

— Carol Jeans Flowers

— Christian Treasures

— Classic Closet

— Crowebar

— Delites

— deSha’s

— Eat Gallery

— Elementz, Treasure for the Home

— Greg’s Pizza

— The Holiday Store

— Korean Kitchen

— Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

— The Lamb’s Ear

— Lasting Impressions Salon and Spa

— Local Kentucky 68

— May’s Lick Dinner Bell

— Maysville Brewing Company

— Mason County Tourism Department

— McKay’s Studio

— McRobert’s Furniture

— Merle Norman

— Moements Photography

— O’Rourke’s Pub

— Pandemonium at the Brewery

— Pasquales

— Russell Theatre

— Traxel’s Jewelry

— Washington Visitor’s Center Gift Shop

— Whistle Stop Home Decor and Boutique

