Virtual groundbreaking held for clinic

WEST UNION, Ohio — A semi-virtual groundbreaking ceremony was recently held to kick off construction on the Adams County Regional Medical Center Family Medicine Clinic.
According to Jason Francis, with ACRMC, the event was held on Nov. 24 and was broadcast live so community members could attend without concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Francis said the family medicine center in West Union is currently located on North Wilson Drive and is staffed by Nurse Practitioner Amber Thiel and Family Nurse Practitioner Mayumi Hiraide.
“ACRMC Family Medicine located in West Union will serve our patients with high-quality care delivered by experts in pediatrics, orthopedics, radiology, and family medicine close to home,” said ACRMC Chief Executive Office Alan Bird. “ACRMC is committed to providing an excellent patient experience along with the most advanced technology. This expansion is an investment in our community.”
The new clinic will be located at 11100 State Route 41 in West Union, Ohio. Once completed, it will be a 6,400 square foot, state of the art facility for family medicine, pediatric care, x-rays and physical therapy, according to Francis.
The construction is anticipated to be finished in 2021.