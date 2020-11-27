Hospital vistations restricted

November 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital have updated visitor restrictions.

According to Katelyn Bailey, with Lifepoint Hospitals, beginning at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27, no visitors will be allowed inside the facilities.

There are some exceptions to the new policy, including obstetric patients, who may have one well support person, patients who are minors may have one parent/guardian visitor, end-of-life care may have visitors from immediate family and clergy.

No visitors under the age of 16 will be allowed inside.

“At Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital our top priority is safeguarding the health and well being of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Bailey said. “We continue to closely monitor the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community and follow state and federal guidance as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients.”

On Tuesday, officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reported Mason County’s fourth death from the coronavirus as its case count grew to 395 total cases with 114 of them active.

Also reported by the BTDHD, Robertson County’s cases total 79 with 27 of those active and two deaths.

As of Nov. 25, there were 154 total confirmed cases in Bracken County, with six of those cases confirmed on Nov. 25. Of the total cases, there are 36 active with 115 recovered and three deaths.

The county health department cautioned those who may have visited R’s Liquor & More in Augusta Nov. 20-22 to self-monitor for any related symptoms since they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Monitoring should continue through Dec. 6. Anyone who exhibits symptoms should contact their family doctor or the health department for information on testing.

There are 374 total confirmed cases in Fleming County with 63 of those cases active.

In Lewis County, there are 548 total confirmed cases with 91 of those cases active. There have been 20 deaths in the county.

All five of the Buffalo Trace Area counties remain in the red zone, state officials said.

In Ohio, Brown County reported 992 total cases with five deaths and Adams County reported 783 cases with 13 deaths.

