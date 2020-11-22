Community helps celebrate Campbell birthday

November 22, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
A community birthday celebration was held for Kaylee Campbell on Friday.

A community birthday celebration was held Friday for a local woman who has been unable to leave her house since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaylee Campbell was born with a rare disorder called Kabuki Syndrome. The disorder causes a series of abnormalities and health issues. Due to her disorder, she has been unable to participate in community activities that she enjoys doing.

So when her 21st birthday rolled around, Mason County High School teachers Amanda Truesdell and Shannon Roberts wanted to make sure it was special.

On Friday, Campbell stood behind a barrier at a shelter in the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park. A happy birthday sign was attached to the barrier.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., community members drove by in their vehicles. They honked their horns, dropped off cards, gifts and waived signs to show Campbell how much they appreciated her.

“Happy birthday, Kaylee, we love you,” people shouted from their vehicles. Even Santa Claus made an appearance, stopping to wave and wish Campbell a happy birthday and a merry Christmas.

The Maysville Fire Department also stopped by in one of the rigs to make sure Campbell knew they appreciated her, too.

Campbell said she was happy about the celebration.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

Campbell’s mother, Missy Campbell, said she was happy to see her daughter getting a birthday celebration.

“I am so excited that she’s getting a celebration for her birthday,” she said. “We wanted to do something that was as safe as possible and we really appreciate this.”

Truesdell said the day was about showing Campbell how much she was loved.

“We usually try to have a little birthday celebration in the classroom, but we couldn’t do that this year,” she said. “So, we wanted to do something that was safe.”

