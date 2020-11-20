Conway requests shock probation

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
FLEMINGSBURG — The decision on whether or not Greg Conway will receive shock probation will be made by Circuit Court Judge Stockton Wood.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke, Conway appeared before the judge on Friday to request shock probation and the matter has been “taken under advisement” by Wood.

Gregory Conway recently entered a guilty plea to a charge of abuse of public trust over $10,000, but less than $100,000. In the plea, a forgery charge was dismissed.

On Sept. 18, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, ordered to pay restitution of $35,000 within 30 days of sentencing, agreed to not object to the Fleming County School Board’s claim with the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, forfeited a seized Suburban, trailer and winch and surrendered his teaching certificate.

Clarke said he did not know when a decision would be made on the shock probation. According to legislature.ky.gov, 30 days after a defendant has been incarcerated, a motion can be filed for a shock probation hearing. During the hearing, the court may suspend the remainder of the defendant’s sentence and place the defendant on probation. If the motion is denied, no appeal can be made.

While working with the Fleming County Schools as director of district-wide operations and finance for four years, Conway, 46, of Vanceburg, allegedly stole thousands of dollars over the course of his tenure with the school district, according to reports.

Conway resigned from his position in June 2018. In July 2018, Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman confirmed that there was an investigation being performed on the former employee due to discrepancies with their public funding.

Creasman said the aforementioned discrepancies were so great, that the investigation was handed over to the Kentucky State Police. The investigation commenced shortly after Conway’s resignation.

Conway was arrested in November 2018 by Kentucky State Police.

