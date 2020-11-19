AIS installs Raptor system

Pictured is Augusta Rotary Club Secretary Roger McManus presenting Robin Kelsch, principal of Augusta Independent Schools, with a check for $3000; and Augusta Rotary President Tom Burke holding the Raptor System.

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Independent School District now has the Raptor Security system.

In order to be admitted into the school building, visitors will have to present an ID that will be scanned into the system.

The Raptor System can research data based on visitor IDs. It will check the National Sex Offender Registry and also check to make sure the visitor does not have an emergency protection order against them, according to AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane.

McCane said the system is a positive for the district.

“It’s just an added security measure,” she said. “Anytime we can add a layer of security to the district, it’s always a positive thing.”

According to McCane, the system is already in place.

“The state security marshal was recently in the district and did an audit,” she said. “We had very favorable results on that audit and we’re thankful for having this kind of security in place.”

According to AIS Principal Robin Kelsch, the money for the Raptor system was donated by the Augusta Rotary Club.

“The Augusta Rotary Club in collaboration with the International Rotary Organization presented Augusta Independent Schools with a check for $3,000 to purchase the Raptor Visitor Management School Security System and a three-year license,” he said.

Kelsch said he was pleased to have the system in place.

“The new system will allow the school to screen and track everyone coming into our school and keep unwanted entrants out,” he said. “The system screens for sex offenders, alerts staff of custody violations and provides district-reporting of all visitors. Anytime you can have that added security, it’s a good thing.”

