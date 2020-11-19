AIS installs Raptor system

November 18, 2020
Mason County
Oct. 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Robert Dale Farley II, 49, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial hearing Nov. 2.
Christopher F. Gilvin, 33, fourth-degree assault, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
Joshua Demarest, 31, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, bound to grand jury.
Joshua Demarest, 31, no operators license, pretrial conference Nov. 18.
Joshua David Demarest, 31, public intoxication on a controlled substance, pretrial conference Nov. 18.
Joshua David Demarest, 31, no operators license, pretrial conference Nov. 18.
David Elliott, 31, first-degree third or greater offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree third or greater offense attempted possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, pretrial conference Oct. 21.
David M. Elliott, 31, first-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference Oct. 21.
Matthew Elliott, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, waived to grand jury.
Noah A. KIrk, 24, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, bound to grand jury; following an outburst in court contempt hearing set for Oct. 21, 10 a.m.
James D. Small, 21, operating on a suspended or revoked license, driving on a DUI suspended license, no operator license, resisting arrest, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
James D. Small, 21, first-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
James D. Small, 21, public intoxication on a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
James Dylan Small, 21, first-degree criminal trespass, public intoxication on a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
James Dylan Small, 21, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial conference Oct. 26.
Thomas Stanton, 47, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, 60 days, serve seven, credit for time served.
Jessica Lee Turner, 26m first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, dismissed; importing heroin, dismissed.
Thomas Adam, 57, alcohol intoxication, failed to appear, issue warrant.
Dillion Barnett, 23, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license, failed to appear, issue bench warant, $250 cash bond.
Michael Shane Boles, 40, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful tkaing shoplifting, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $2,500 cahs bond.
Alexis Conley, 23, failure to maintain insruance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Heather Eddington, 25, speeding 21 mph over limit, amended to 15 mph over limit, $28, traffic safety program and costs; operating vehicle with expired operators lcinese, no or expired registration plates, dismissed.
Malcolm Eilliot, 37, theft by unlawful taking, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Aric G. Fox, 45, no or expired reegustration plates, failure to maintain insruance, faield to appear, notify DOT.
STeven Fulton, 39, receiving stolen property, failed to appear, issue notice for Nov. 18.
Julie Gilbert Gamez, 51, passing loading/unloading scjhool/church bus first offense, $100 and costs.
Devin Richard Garrelts, 30, no operators license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Jessie L. Honea, 33, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial coinference Oct. 21.
David S. Huff, 21, possession of marijuana, faield to appear, issue bench warrnat.
Austin Jackson, 20. second-degree disroderly conduct, menacing, pretrial conference Oct. 21.
Randy Kimbler, 41, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Brian Travis Kiskaden, 36, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference Nov. 2.
Cameron D. McDowell, 22, disregarding traffic control device, traffic light, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Ben Reeves, 29, reckless driving, first-degree disorderly condcut, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 cash bond.
Autumn R. Stacy, 18, speeding 5 mph over limit, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Chadwick Thomas, 29, no or expired regitration plates, no or expired Kentucky reigistration receipt, failure to maintain insruance, operating on a suspended or revoked licnes, failed to appea,r issue bench warrant.
Chadwick S. Thomas, 29, possession of marijuana, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $1,000 cash bond.
Sheena M. Thurman, 34, speeding 5 mph over limit, $10 and costs; failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 26, speeding 15 mph over limit, failure to maintain insurance, faiedl to appear, notify DOT.
Jacob Edward Tufts, 16, speeding 15 mph over limit, state traffic school and costs; no or expired Kentucky registraiton receipt, no or expired registration platyes, dismissed with proof.
Heather Nicole Workman, 35, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, diversion.