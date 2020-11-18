Driving lights tour promoting holiday spirit

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

To help raise the Christmas spirit, Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Lacey Holleran is encouraging residents to participate in a driving Christmas lights tour.

The goal is to have residents decorate their houses with holiday lights and provide the lights and location information to the tourism department, which will be then post directions to see the lights.

According to Holleran, the lights tour is about raising spirits and getting the community involved in showing off its Christmas spirit.

“In a year like 2020, which has been so glum, we could all use some cheer,” Holleran said. “People will see traditional decorations and maybe some new-age style lights.”

Holleran said Old Washington and downtown Maysville will also be decorated.

“People can explore both of our historic districts as well as some of our more rural communities,” she said. “We have a lot of shopping/dining options in our rural areas that we’re encouraging people to visit.”

Anyone who wants to participate by decorating their homes is asked to pick up a copy of the entry form and fill it out. The form asks for the location and description of the decorations and contact information.

The decorations will also be voted on with the top three receiving prizes. The forms can be found on the VisitMaysvilleKY Facebook page, by stopping in at the Cox Building or by emailing [email protected]

Forms must be returned to the Cox building by Dec. 4.

A similar event will be taking place in Fleming County. The event is called the Sparkle and Shine tour.

According to Melanie Jones, with the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce, residents are encouraged to decorate with lights, inflatables, nativity sets or other decorations to show off their Christmas spirit.

“In this year of sadness, Fleming County Tourism wants to end it as bright as possible. This is a fun, family-friendly contest so please keep the focus on the holiday spirit,” she said. ” There are three categories: Individual, Business and Church/Non-Profit with prizes in each group.”

The winner of each category will receive a $50 Chamber gift check and second place will receive a $25 Chamber gift check.

In order to enter the contest, decorations must be seen from the home’s exterior, must be in place by Dec. 11, a photo must be provided by Dec. 11 at midnight, decorations need to be displayed from dusk to 9 p.m.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 30.

For more information, contact the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce.

