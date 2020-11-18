Toy drives helping local community

MANCHESTER, Ohio — A monument honoring three soldiers killed in Vietnam — all Manchester natives — was dedicated on Wednesday during the city’s first-ever Veteran’s Day ceremony.

The soldiers, William Sparks, William Rigdon and James Woolard, were all killed in 1969 while serving overseas during the Vietnam War.

Sparks graduated from Manchester High School in 1966. He was drafted to serve in Vietnam and began his tour on March 6, 1969. He served with the 101st Airborne Division. On May 23, 1969, he received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during service. He was killed in Quang Tin Province of South Vietnam on June 8, 1969. He received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Rigdon, also an MHS graduate, was inducted into the United States Army on March 26, 1968. He landed in Vietnam on Dec. 7, 1968, where he served with a field artillery unit. On Feb. 23, 1969, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge and Silver Star for heroic acts at Tay Ninh, Vietnam. On May 29, 1969, he was wounded and succumbed to his injuries that day. He received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Woolard, the third MHS graduate, was inducted into the United States Army in February 1969. He was injured on Oct. 30, 1969, by mortar fragments delivered by hostile forces. He succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 3, 1969, at a hospital in Vietnam.

The ceremony on Wednesday began with opening remarks from Terry Himes and VFW Post 8287 Commander Richard Dryden, followed by a keynote address by US Marine and Vietnam veteran Richard Lockhart.

Lockhart enlisted in the Marine Corps in July 1967 and served in Vietnam from January 1968 to February 1969.

“I can’t help but be reminded that it’s the angels in Heaven sharing some tears with us,” he said. “There are 58,318 — that’s the number of names found on the Vietnam Memorial that never made it back home. They never had the opportunity to get married. We’re here to honor three that paid the ultimate price. These three young men, who were all 19 — young kids just getting started. It’s sad because they answered the call and they went 9,000 miles from Adams County, to a place most people would have a hard time finding on a map. We landed there and wondered “what have I got into, what am I doing here?” Our friends were home, partying, and we’re over here. It’s 53 years ago and we are honoring these heroes. These three were indeed heroes. They gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we could be here today. They are due our honor and our prayers.”

After Lockhart spoke, the monument was unveiled by family members of the fallen soldiers. The monument is black with the names of the soldiers and the days they were killed in 1969.

The unveiling was followed by remarks of family members, read by others. The first words read were from Sue Yockey, sister to William Sparks.

“My family and I want to thank the community for honoring my brother and his patriotism,” she said in the remarks. “Billy was a hard-working farm boy and protective big brother, son and soldier. Billy did as he always knew to do — work hard and do his best. He was awarded the bronze star and a purple heart for acts of valor above and beyond. He rose to specialist four and was awarded specialist five sergeant upon his death. Our mother honored him by hanging those medals in her home until the day she passed, as will I until the same.”

Ridgon’s family’s words were read next.

“We are here to honor our three soldiers who gave their lives for their country in Vietnam,” the family said. “To us, he was just Bill or Billy and the oldest in our family. He looked out for all of us. We are proud to say he was our brother. On July 8, 1969, a sergeant and a preacher came to the farm to tell us he lost his life on July 6, 1969. It was unbelievable the way family, friends and the town of Manchester supported our family after his death. People came to the house for weeks. So many people who knew him. We would like to thank everyone for coming to the service today. Our mom and dad would be proud.”

Finally, the words of the Woolard family were read.

“When I, Sue Woolard, went up to see Jim’s banner, I thought of all the great memories we had when we lived in that big house. I don’t think he ever met a stranger. What a beautiful gift you have given Jim’s family for adding his name to the monument. We hope he knew how proud we were of him.”

The monument sits in the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Jack Roush Way in Manchester.