Toy drives helping local community

There are several toys and clothing drives currently underway or happening soon in the local area.

The Maysville Fire Department and Maysville Rotary Club will be holding a toy drive for the seven-county area.

The toy drive is to benefit children aged 1-13 years in the seven-county Buffalo Trace Area which includes Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson County in Kentucky along with Brown, and Adams counties in Ohio.

“We are looking forward to another successful year of Christmas assistance for those in need,” Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said. “With so many discouragements in 2020 related to the pandemic, we hope to make this Christmas season extra special.”

All interested families must apply for assistance by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/203098097415156 and filling out an application. The application can also be reached by scanning the QR code included. Families will be reached within a week of application to discuss application status and limited contact toy distribution details.

In addition to this, a Stuff the Fire Truck event will be held at the Cash Express in Maysville in order to collect toys for local children.

Jeanie Roberson, with Cash Express, said the event will be held on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There will be a fire truck and cruiser down here,” she said. “We’re wanting people to bring down items to stuff the truck with toys that will be donated to local children. This is something we wanted to do to give back to the community.”

The Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy is also holding its 22nd annual Christmas toy drive.

Adam Snipes, owner of the academy, posted an event on Facebook asking for donations.

According to Snipes, toys should be in good, working condition, not broken, no stuffed animals/cloth toys, all items must be cleaned and sanitized before drop off.

“We will start distributing items to local families on Dec. 20,” he said. “We are accepting all toy donations for all age groups now through Dec. 19. Let’s work together to impact our local families/children.”

To schedule a time for drop off, call 606-564-9400.

