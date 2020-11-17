Local schools return to virtual learning

Mason County Schools is the latest to return to full virtual learning in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases.
Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said the district is going virtual because of the amount of quarantined staff.
“Due to a large number of required staff quarantines, all Mason County schools will move to virtual instruction beginning tomorrow with a return to in-person Nov. 30,” he said. “Each school will be communicating next steps and will provide an opportunity to retrieve Chromebooks and needed materials.”
Mason County High School Principal Seth Faulkner added that the return to virtual learning does not mean there is a spread of cases within the district.
“This simply means that we have run short on staff because of required quarantines related to a specific positive case,” Faulkner said. To clarify MCHS plans for the next week and a half…we will continue with our eight-period schedule through this short time of virtual instruction. Teachers will post instructional videos/assignments/expectations on Google Classroom and will be available via Google Meets to help students based on their typical eight-period schedule.”
Andrew Matheny, principal of the Mason County Career Magnet School said level one students attending in the morning has been moved to 100 percent virtual learning due to Mason County being in the “red” zone.
Bracken County Schools has also returned to virtual learning with a plan to resume in-person learning on Nov. 30.
In Fleming County, Hillsboro and Ward Elementary Schools remain on virtual learning until Nov. 19. However, the remainder of the district has returned to the in-person/virtual learning.
“Fleming County Schools will continue to operate with increased protocols. Please review the chart below. Please wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and wash hands often. If your child has new symptoms or is not feeling well, please work closely with your child’s school nurse before sending to school,” Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said.
Robertson County Schools will remain on virtual learning through Nov. 20. However, Nov. 23-27 is Thanksgiving break and there will be no classes during that week.
In Lewis County, virtual learning has been extended until Nov. 20 with a tentative return to virtual learning on Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.