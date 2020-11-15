Another successful year for food drive

The annual food drive for the Mason County Food Bank was a success.

On Saturday, community volunteers, along with the local chapter of the BSA, dropped off bags on the porches of families in Mason County. On Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., the bags were returned to the food bank with donations.

According to Greg Hanson, the BSA has been assisting with the food drive for many years and he is pleased to be able to help again this year.

“It’s a great tradition that the scouts have been doing for years,” he said. “We’re just glad we can do it again. Our troop has been sponsoring it for about 20 years. We’re especially happy to be able to help around Thanksgiving time. This is a time when they really need it.”

Rebecca Cartmell, Community Cares of Mason County Director, said there were several community members who dropped off food on Sunday in addition to the drop off of bags by the BSA.

Around 2 p.m., cars were pulling into the parking lot of the food bank and loading canned goods and other non-perishable items into carts for volunteers to sort through.

“We’ve had some people coming down to drop off food,” she said. “We told them we would be down here between noon and 4 p.m. And people can drop off at other times, too. They just have to call first. We’re open every Thursday, too, except for Thanksgiving.”

Cartmell said she was thankful for the food drive.

“It’s a big help for the food bank,” she said. “Today, we’re checking expiration dates, marking them and sorting everything.”

According to Cartmell, about 500 families are helped each month at the food bank.

“We’re seeing more people this year,” she said. “We usually have a few food drives, but things are so weird right now…this is the biggest food drive we’ve had so far.”

The food bank will also be handing out Thanksgiving boxes on Saturday.

Inside the boxes will be traditional Thanksgiving meals. Some of the items in the boxes include a meat, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, potatoes or mashed potatoes, milk and butter.

According to Cartmell, anyone needing a box of food is asked to bring ID for every person living in the household and a piece of current mail showing a Mason County address.

Cartmell said the size of the meals will be dependent upon the amount of residents in the home.

Signing up ahead of time is not required, according to Cartmell. However, the event will be drive-thru this year.

“People will pull up in their car and we’ll load the food for them,” she said. “No one should get out of their vehicle.”

Boxes will be distributed between noon and 4 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to not show up right at noon,” she said. “We’d like for people to spread out during the day. There’s plenty of boxes and we’ll be able to provide for those who come.”

The food bank is located at 1679 Forest Avenue and the contact number is 606-375-6863.