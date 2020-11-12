Food bank drive is Saturday and Sunday

November 12, 2020
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

The annual Mason County Food Bank Fall food drive will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Mason County.

According to representatives with the Community Care of Mason County, on Saturday, Nov. 14, volunteers will meet at the Washington United Methodist Church at the corner of U.S. 62 and Clarks Run Road. Volunteers will be given empty bags that they will distribute in different areas of the county throughout the day.

“It’s the annual fall #fooddrive where volunteers drop empty donation bags on community members’ porches Saturday morning, and then pick them up Sunday afternoon and deliver them to the food bank,” the organization posted on Facebook.

Community members can fill the bags with non-perishable items and leave them on the porches.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, between noon and 5 p.m., the bags will be picked up and delivered to the Mason County Food Bank. On Sunday, volunteers at the food bank will be unpacking and marking items.

Some of the items that can be donated include canned vegetables, canned fruits, soups, peanut butter, pasta, spaghetti sauce, macaroni and cheese and boxed dinners.

Volunteers are needed for Saturday and Sunday. Anyone interesting in volunteering on Sunday can call 606-375-6863.

The food bank is located at 1679 Forest Avenue in Maysville.

