New central office nearly complete

The outside of the Bracken County Schools Bus garage/central office is finished.

BROOKSVILLE — Major construction on the Bracken County Schools bus garage/central office is finished.

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said there is a little bit of work left on the inside of the building, such as floor tiles, ceiling work and inspections.

“The work on the inside isn’t major and we won’t be hindered by poor weather,” he said. “They have some blacktopping to do and we hope to be in sometime in December.”

The new central office, once completed, will include a vestibule, which will allow buzzing in, a waiting area, main reception counter, workspace, offices on one side, superintendent’s office in the corner with a conference room off the superintendent’s office, an administration office and offices on the other side, as well as a work room, kitchen and storage and vault area. It will also have a board room and training room.

In the bus garage area, there will be two bays, one of which will have a lift, office, mechanic area and parts storage. There will also be a driver’s lounge and restrooms.

The central office and bus garage are connected, though each has its own entrance.

Aulick said funding for the project is provided by facility funds as well as bonding potential.

“We’re excited about the opportunity, this construction allows us to open up another facility for our future site for our health clinic, and gives us more opportunities as far as more attendance at our board meetings, as well as the ability to work on our transportation equipment, buses. Just because of our limitations now, it’s hard for us to work on them,” said Aulick.

The current board office is located behind the Bracken County High School and the current bus garage is located next to Taylor Elementary. The new location will be on Kentucky 1159.

