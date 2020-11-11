Thanksgiving boxes available Nov. 21

November 11, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Though it will look a little different this year, the Mason County Food Bank will have Thanksgiving boxes available for families in need.

The boxes will be available on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Community Care of Mason County Director Rebecca Cartmell said the boxes, which are handed out every year, will be available. However, the event will be drive-thru this year.

“People will pull up in their car and we’ll load the food for them,” she said. “No one should get out of their vehicle.”

Inside the boxes will be traditional Thanksgiving meals. Some of the items in the boxes include a meat, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, potatoes or mashed potatoes, milk and butter.

Cartmell said she is happy to be able to provide the meals for families.

“We’re pleased that, at the generosity of local individuals, we’ll be able to provide these meals to families who need it,” she said. “This ensures that our families have a Thanksgiving dinner.”

According to Cartmell, anyone needing a box of food is asked to bring ID for every person living in the household and a piece of current mail showing a Mason County address.

Cartmell said the size of the meals will be dependent upon the amount of residents in the home.

Signing up ahead of time is not required, according to Cartmell.

Boxes will be distributed between noon and 4 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to not show up right at noon,” she said. “We’d like for people to spread out during the day. There’s plenty of boxes and we’ll be able to provide for those who come.”

The food bank is located at 1679 Forest Avenue and the contact number is 606-375-6863.

Trending Recipes