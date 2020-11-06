Kiwanis collecting for backpack program

The Kiwanis Club of Maysville is collecting food items for the Mason County School District backpack program.

According to Ashley Kirk, with the Mason County Youth Services Center, around 145 snack packs are sent home with children every week.

Kirk said the holidays are an especially crucial time for students.

“We typically try to have pre-packaged foods, such as crackers, cookies, mac and cheese, jello or pudding, individual cereals and we’ve put ramen in the snack packs,” she said. “Everything has to be pre-packaged and we ask that people try to stay away from donating anything with peanuts just to be on the safe side. We also try to send home some extras around the holidays. We’ll put together family boxes with items such as the big boxes of mac and cheese, spaghetti, and other items.”

Kirk said the donations are greatly appreciated.

Items that are used in backpack programs include high protein foods such as canned pasta or Vienna sausages, single-serving cereals, shelf-stable milk drink boxes, juice drink boxes. individual packages of peanut butter and crackers or cheese and crackers, beef jerky, individual fruit or pudding cups, individual boxes of raisins or dried fruit, granola bars, fruit roll-ups, applesauce cups.

Adam Snipes, president of the Kiwanis Club of Maysville, said the club chose to do the food drive because it wanted to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

“We are holding our first food drive for the holiday season,” he said.

“Kiwanis is an International organization designed and created for the mission of impacting children’s lives through a variety of programs and services offered by Kiwanis including mentoring,” Snipes said. “This food drive is to impact as many families as we can throughout the local community, to offer extra assistance for this holiday season. You can drop off any donated food items to The Ledger Independent during regular operating hours. On behalf of Kiwanis Club of Maysville, we want to thank everyone for your support during these challenging times.”

Items can be dropped off at the lobby of The Ledger Independent Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 18. The newspaper is located at 120 Limestone Street in Maysville.