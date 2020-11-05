Local woman holding clothing drive Nov. 14

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

A local woman is collecting winter items for those in need.

Niccole Harris said she moved to Maysville about 14 years ago. At the time, she was a recovering addict who had very little and needed assistance. Now, she wants to give back to others who need help.

Her assistance comes in the form of collecting winter clothes and coats that will be handed out to anyone who wants them.

“I just wanted to do something to help,” she said. “With a pandemic going on, it really makes you rethink things and I knew I wanted to do something. This started as a coat drive, but many people had clothing items they wanted to donate, so anything that can help keep people warm is appreciated.”

According to Harris, she is collecting winter coats, jeans, sweaters, turtlenecks and boots.

The items will be handed out at Rotary Park on Saturday, Nov. 14, beginning at 10 a.m.

“I’ll be there until people come and take what we have,” she said. “I want it to be a drive by type of event. Everything will be separated and arranged in sizes, so you can quickly come and get what you need.”

Harris said anyone interested in donating can contact her on Facebook or call 606-375-7006.

“I’ll come by and pick up items or we can meet up,” she said.

Harris said this is something she hopes to do every year and make it bigger each time.

