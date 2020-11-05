No votes on annexation question; measure passes

VANCEBURG — A vote on whether or not to allow several pieces of land to be annexed into the Vanceburg city limits automatically passed Tuesday.
A measure to annex the Lewis County Fire District, Vanceburg Electric Plant Board, the Lewis County High, Middle and Vocational schools, the Family Dollar Store and Goodwill near the Vanceburg Save a Lot, the defunct Stone Haven Hotel, Southern Manor Baptist Church and the Carl Ginn Garage into the city limits was placed on Lewis County’s General Election ballot after it was approved by the city of Vanceburg in 2019.
According to Lewis County Clerk Glenda Himes, the wording on the ballot said, “Are you in favor of being annexed to the city of Vanceburg?”
Himes said since no residents live in the area in question, so no one could vote on the measure. Without any votes, the measure passed automatically.
“There was no one to vote yes or no, so the measure passed,” Himes said.
According to Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship, once the ordinances passed, it was requested to have the measure placed on the ballot in order to allow the residents to decide on it.
“After it passed, they wanted this on the ballot,” he said. “With no one being able to vote on it, it went in our favor.”
Lewis County School District Superintendent Jamie Weddington said the school board is considering legal action in regards to the annexation, though the “exact nature of the legislation will be determined by the school board attorney.”
“It is the opinion of the board that the annexation by the city is not in the best interest of the school board and its employees,” Weddington said in October.