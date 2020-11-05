WoodmenLife Chapter donates to COVID-19 relief

November 5, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Chapter 915 of WoodmenLife recently donated $300 to Crosspoint Community Church Blessing Box to assist with its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation is part of a nationwide campaign to support community organizations as they work to provide assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

WoodmenLife members share a commitment to family, community and country, and typically host events and activities to support their communities. However, COVID-19 presented a challenge in holding those in-person events. By providing a donation, WoodmenLife is continuing its mission of helping in members’ hometowns.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to help the Food Bank,” said Margie Henderson, president of Chapter 915. “This organization has done so much for our community, and we are pleased to be able to give back to them.”

Trending Recipes