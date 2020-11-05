WoodmenLife Chapter donates to COVID-19 relief

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill updated the Maysville Rotary Club on the economy and job growth of Maysville on Tuesday.

McNeill began by discussing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of our success has been in spite of COVID-19,” he said. “I was convinced, especially after that two-three week shutdown that a lot of our larger employment bases would open up for a half day at 50 percent layoffs. There were quite a few sleepless nights. Then, one by one, I started touching base with all of them. And not only was this dire consequence not going to happen, but they were seeing additional business and looking for new employees. I think that speaks to the resilience we have here from our manufacturing hubs.”

McNeill said there have been several announcements over the last year with new businesses and expansions from Hobby Lobby, Big Sandy’s Superstore, Walmart, Rural King and Harbor Freight.

According to McNeill, Hobby Lobby is expected sometime around February 2021.

“I’m certainly expecting more announcements and expansions soon,” he said. “Today I can announce that Kroger will be going through a multi-million renovation. That type of investment — they don’t invest those dollars unless they believe the area will be successful. You’ll have a new experience at Kroger with more shopping options.”

Other announcements during his “October surprises” included the Old Pogue “Old Mason Special Blend,” LifePoint Health cancer treatment center, the expansion of the Maysville Brewing Company into Old Washington, the YMCA enrichment center and the Windstream investment.

“Maysville is making waves,” he said. “Very few communities our size can say they have had the last three sitting governors in to visit multiple times. Local, state and national leaders are noticing Maysville.”

He also said the small businesses in the community are flourishing.

“Think about the indomitable spirit that Hardymon’s represents,” he said. “After a devastating fire only months ago — I was down there and the building is going to be better than ever. It’s going to be a lot more efficient for their operations.”

McNeill also discussed another project currently in the works. It is a 250,000 to 500,000 square foot virtual spec building in Industrial Park II. The site is owned by Phoenix Investors.

“If you think about the ground out there, it’s basically shovel ready. Phoenix Investors will do the building. They’ve worked a deal with New Core Buildings to have in hold back enough steel and components to make two 250,000 square foot buildings.”

According to McNeill, that is actively being promoted on the state’s website and is receiving attention.

“With that, you’re talking about putting a building up in as little as three to six months,” he said. “When you think about that — a company relocating their factory can’t move that quickly. This gives us the ability to build when they’re ready, so I’m very excited about that project.”

McNeill said he believes all of these projects reflect the quality of life in Maysville.

“We’re so lucky with the quality of life we have here,” he said.