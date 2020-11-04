AIS to go virtual until Monday

AUGUSTA — Augusta Independent School is moving to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday.

AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane said there are no positive COVID-19 cases within the district. However, there are positive cases in Augusta.

“There were a couple of positive cases in Augusta over the weekend. Several of those family members were together for Halloween,” she said. “There was a positive case at the Corner Cafe, so we’re taking precautions for anyone who may have been exposed.”

McCane said the district was out of school on Monday and Tuesday for the election. Wednesdays are virtual learning days, so by closing Thursday and Friday, it will give students about 10 days to see if they begin to show symptoms.

“In that amount of time, anyone who may unknowingly have it should show symptoms,” she said.

According to McCane, the school is expected to resume in-person learning on Monday.

She also said there are currently five staff members and 11 students who are quarantined due to exposure, though none of them have tested positive.

In Fleming County, school is expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 16.

The move to virtual learning was announced on Oct. 28 after several students and staff had to quarantine due to exposure of COVID-19.

“Due to the number of students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and the number of students and staff being quarantined across the district over the past couple of days, the district will experience operational issues,” Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said on Oct. 28. “I recognize this is hard on many of our families. This is a sporadic shutdown that we have discussed since the summer. Our protocols continue to work; however, no protocol can protect against COVID-19 100 percent of the time. We will continue to work with the Fleming County Health Department to navigate this very difficult, ongoing pandemic.”

The Bracken County School District has now returned to in-person learning.

The Robertson County School District is still virtual, according to Superintendent Sanford Holbrook.

According to Holbrook, he expects the district to remain on virtual learning through next week, with plans to return to in-person by Nov. 16.

The Lewis County School District switched to virtual learning on Oct. 26 after a staff member at the Lewis County High School tested positive. Superintendent Jamie Weddington said the district is expected to return to in-person learning Nov. 9.

Officials continue to encourage residents to wear a mask as the best safeguard against the virus. Other measures to help prevent becoming infected include:

— Stay home if ill.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.