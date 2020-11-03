Cartmell, Brammer join city commission

Two new faces will sit on the Maysville City Commission in January.
Gaining election to city commission on Tuesday was incumbent Victor McKay with 2.300 votes, followed by incumbent Andrew Wood with 1,699 votes, former mayor David Cartmell with 1,589 votes and Ann Brammer with 1,342 votes.
Cartmell served as the mayor of Maysville for 20 years until the 2018 election when current Mayor Charles Cotterill was elected.
Cartmell said he is elated to be returning to the city commission in another role.
“I’m absolutely elated,” he said. “I’m pleased the voters saw fit to bring me back into the fold. They saw that I was doing something right.”
According to Cartmell, sitting on the city commission will offer new opportunities that he did not have as mayor.
“Being a city commissioner offers a lot more flexibility than mayor,” he said. “You don’t have certain restraints. There is so much more freedom on legislation. Now I can bring out my personal issues and issues that affect our constituents.”
Other city commission candidate results included 1,266 for incumbent Kelly Ashley, 1,257 for Stephanie Gastauer, 915 for incumbent Jeff Brammer and 779 for John Bess.
In the Mason County Board of Education First District race, Karen Osborne received 540 votes, winning the election over incumbent Janet West, who received 379 votes.
For Board of Education Fourth District, the only candidate in the race, Ronald Rosel, received 866 votes.
Melissa Simmons, who was running unopposed in the Mason County Board of Education Fifth District race, received 1,038 votes.
For soil and conservation district supervisors, Anthony Wenz received 4,297 votes, Eric Cooper received 2,895 votes and Brandon Moran received 2,881 votes.
In the city of Dover, for commissioner, Judy Wood received 70 votes.