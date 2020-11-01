Unity tables displaying childrens’ handprints

November 1, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Two picnic tables at the Maysville Police Department substation on Forest Avenue will display the handprints of local children.

According to Community Liaison Chris Neal, on Saturday, the department held an event for children to stop by, paint their hands and place handprints on the two tables. The tables will be outside the substation and be used as a place for the community to stop in and sit, eat lunch or socialize.

Neal calls the picnic tables “unity tables” as he wants people to realize the substation is a safe place for people.

“We solicited the community to come up and join us today. We have people who will stop in and sit at the tables to eat their lunch or just talk,” Neal said. “We thought this might be a nice way to bring the community together.”

During the event, numerous children stopped in with their parents and had their hands painted. They placed handprints on all sides of the picnic tables.

Among those making handprints was two-year-old Cahlan Benton and his grandmother Ella Fredrickson.

A representative with the police department painted Benton’s hand before helping him pick a spot on the table to place the handprint. Benton put his hand on one of the picnic table seats, smearing it just a bit before having his hand washed clean.

Frederickson said she was happy to be able to take her grandson to the substation and have his handprint saved on one of the tables.

“I’m just trying to get him out and be in the community,” she said. “I think this is really sweet and such a good idea. It’s something that we’ll always have.”

Trending Recipes