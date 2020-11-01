Unity tables displaying childrens’ handprints

VANCEBURG — The first COVID-19 death not related to an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center has been reported in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Health Department, the individual was a male in his 50s.

There are now 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. There are 286 cases with 36 of those currently active.

Due to the rise in cases, the Lewis County School District has opted to return to virtual learning until at least Nov. 9.

According to a letter from Lewis County School Superintendent Jamie Weddington, a staff member at Lewis County High School tested positive for COVID-19 and several other staff members had to quarantine. Two staff members at the Lewis County Central Elementary School also had to quarantine due to exposure.

“At this point, no students from in person learning have tested positive and no students will be required to quarantine,” Weddington said. “We realize this is extremely short notice, however, the growing number of staff vacancies will greatly impact our ability to continue in-person instruction safely.”

The Robertson County School District has also opted for virtual learning.

On Friday, the district posted on the Facebook page that four staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

“On the recommendation from the health department, all second- and third-graders who come on A days should quarantine. If any symptoms start to develop, they should go get tested,” the district posted on its Facebook page.

There are 20 cases of COVID-19 in Robertson County. Of those, 12 remain active. One death has been reported.

The city of Mount Olivet has canceled trick-or-treat this year. However, trick-or-treat is still scheduled to take place in the county.

Cases are continuing to rise in Fleming County. As of Monday, there were 179 cases with 38 of those active. There have been three hospitalizations.

In Mason County, there are 172 cases with 153 of those recovered. There have been three deaths reported in the county.

There are 70 cases in Bracken County with 21 active cases. There have been eight hospitalizations and one death.

During his daily briefing on Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced there were more than 1,700 new cases in the state.

In Ohio, there are 410 cases in Brown County with three deaths. There are 226 cases in Adams County with six deaths.

Officials continue to encourage residents to wear a mask as the best safeguard against the virus. Other measures to help prevent becoming infected include:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.