New COVID-19 cases in Mason

BROOKSVILLE — Several local school districts made the switch from in-person to virtual learning this week.

On Wednesday, Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick announced that due to the spread of COVID-19 in the county, the district would switch to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday with students possibly returning to in-person learning on Wednesday.

“Due to the rate of the spread of COVID-19 in our county and following the recommendations of the Bracken County Health Department, I have made the determination to temporarily close school on Thursday and Friday and implement virtual learning for our students,” Aulick said. “Our plan is to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4. We will be monitoring our numbers daily. The safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority.”

There are currently 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county with 20 active cases, two current hospitalizations and one reported death.

The Fleming County School District also announced on Wednesday that Simons Middle School would dismiss at 1 p.m., due to a positive case in the district.

Officials said later that Fleming County Schools will implement remote learning beginning Thursday and plan to resume in-person classes on Nov. 16 if conditions allow.

Due to the rise in cases, the Lewis County School District has opted to return to virtual learning until at least Nov. 9.

According to a letter from Lewis County School Superintendent Jamie Weddington, a staff member at Lewis County High School tested positive for COVID-19 and several other staff members had to quarantine. Two staff members at the Lewis County Central Elementary School also had to quarantine due to exposure.

“At this point, no students from in person learning have tested positive and no students will be required to quarantine,” Weddington said. “We realize this is extremely short notice, however, the growing number of staff vacancies will greatly impact our ability to continue in-person instruction safely.”

The Robertson County School District has also opted for virtual learning.

On Friday, the district posted on the Facebook page that four staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

“On the recommendation from the health department, all second- and third-graders who come on A days should quarantine. If any symptoms start to develop, they should go get tested,” the district posted on its Facebook page.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said the district will continue to operate in-person.

The city of Mount Olivet has canceled trick-or-treat this year. However, trick-or-treat is still scheduled to take place in the county.

On Thursday, Robertson County Judge-Executive Stephanie Bogucki announced she tested positive after four of her employees had tested positive. Bogucki said she was showing no symptoms, but she is in isolation.

Officials continue to encourage residents to wear a mask as the best safeguard against the virus. Other measures to help prevent becoming infected include:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.