Election parade

Mason County has 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Of those cases, 166 have recovered and there have been three deaths reported in the county. The county is in the orange zone.

In Lewis County, one of the “red zone” counties, in person CDL and Drivers License services at the Lewis County Justice Center have been temporarily suspended, officials said Friday.

People who were scheduled for the Nov. 2 driving test will be notified or may call the office at 606-796-3053 or 796-6002 for more information.

On Thursday, Lewis County reported 314 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic this spring. Of those cases, 50 are currently active.

The county has also recorded 15 COVID-19-related deaths, 14 of them associated with an outbreak this summer at a Vanceburg nursing center.

Fleming County, another “red zone” county, has 192 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 13 of them now active. Two people are currently hospitalized.

The third local county designated as a”red zone” is Robertson County where 41 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and one death related to the disease.

Bracken County’s number has also risen throughout the week with the “orange zone” county reporting 74 cases Friday, 11 of them active. One death has also been attributed to the virus.

Recommendations for Kentucky counties designated as “red,” issued by the state include:

— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.

— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.

— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.

— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.

— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.

— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.

— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.