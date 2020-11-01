Election parade

November 1, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

A Trump parade starting in Flemingsburg passed through Maysville around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The parade included numerous vehicles flying American flags and Trump 2020 flags. Drivers honked their horns at onlookers as they drove through town. The parade continued into Aberdeen, Ohio before returning to Maysville and ending in Flemingsburg.

