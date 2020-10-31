Food giveaway providing for those in need

Several boxes of food were distributed to the community by local churches on Friday.

The giveaway began at 9 a.m. at the Maysville Police Department Substation.

House of Mercy was among the churches handing out food. Pastor Debbie Horn said the food boxes came from a government program where farmers were unable to get the food to the market.

The program is the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families initiative, where fresh foods will be delivered to communities impacted by COVID-19.

“They created this program and it’s going into different states,” she said. “They’re working through churches to get the food out to families in need. It’s going to bless our area and areas around us.”

According to Horn, there are 1,000 boxes delivered into the area.

On Friday, at the Maysville Police Department Forest Avenue substation, those boxes were distributed to several churches throughout the area in order to be delivered. While churches were loading up food for their communities, several boxes were set up out front of the substation and handed out to anyone who showed up to drive through.

Horn said there will be a two-week break and the food giveaways will begin again on Nov. 15 and continue every week through December.

“The food in the boxes are different every week,” she said. “There is milk every week and usually some meats inside.”

Lillian Grandison, a member of House of Mercy, was one of many volunteers at the substation on Friday.

“We wanted to let people know that we care,” she said. “We just want to be able to help and to mingle with people and let them know they are loved. We’re happy to be able to give them some spiritual food and food for their bodies.”

Horn said volunteers from several churches were at the site during the day.