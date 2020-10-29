Fire breaks out at Augusta Post Office

Christy Howell-Hoots
Crews responded to a fire at the Augusta Post Office on Thursday. Submitted by Craig Miller

<p>Several items were damaged by water when a fire broke out at the Augusta Post Office on Thursday.</p> <p>Submitted by Craig Miller</p>

AUGUSTA — The U.S. Post office in Augusta received extensive water damage after a fire broke out inside the building on Thursday.

Jim Wilson, with the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department, said crews received a call to respond to a fire at the facility at 1:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered an electrical fire had broken out inside the drop ceiling inside the building.

“It was electrical in nature,” Wilson said. “The fire started inside the drop ceiling. There isn’t much damage in terms of fire damage, but there is extensive water damage.”

According to Wilson, several mail items were damaged by water.

No one inside the building was injured.

Wilson also said he believes the post office will have to take a “couple of days” to clean up, but it will be able to reopen.

“I imagine they would have to close for a couple of days, because there is a lot of water damage and we had to take the ceiling down to get the fire out,” he said.

On Thursday, no one at the post office would comment on the fire or plans for the post office going forward. A reporter attempting to question employees was asked to leave the premises.

Crews were on scene for more than an hour, according to Wilson.

The Augusta Volunteer Fire Department and Brooksville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The post office building is located on West Fourth Street.

