Fire breaks out at Augusta Post Office

Several needs for Maysville and Mason County were brought up during a town hall meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was held at the Cox Building and those attending were invited by Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Chris Neal to discuss any concerns and issues they may see within the community. Neal said he hopes this is the first of a series of such public forums.

Points discussed included a need for a community center, life skills coaching, mentoring programs, summer programs and places for kids to go after school.

Neal began the meeting by telling everyone the purpose behind it.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this and I’m excited about it,” he said. “Our goal is to establish open lines of communication between citizens, elected officials, community organizations and law enforcement. We want to break down biases, misinterpretations, misunderstandings and build bridges that unite us all. We want to create a constructive partnership.”

Brandi Lewis, moderator for the meeting, opened the floor to anyone who wanted to speak.

City Commissioner Victor McKay began by talking about what he wanted to see happen in the community.

“Growing up on Bridge Street, we didn’t know it at the time, but it was the divide between East end and West end. We hung out at Rotary Park. Back then, the parks were full. You saw everybody. That’s what I want to see; the parks being used by everyone. We need to encourage the youth to come back out.”

McKay said it was important to have people willing to mentor children and have summer programs, so they will have something to do when school is out.

LaTressa Graham brought up a community center that is needed in the area.

“Maysville has the potential to do more,” she said. “One thing I would like to see is a community center. I know we have the YMCA, but I’d like to see a place for all kids from all walks of life. It may not be affordable to all kids and it’s not in an area where all kids can go.”

Graham said she would like to see a place where kids can go play basketball, participate in arts programs, dance programs and other things of interest. She also suggested having programs where students who are attending college can return and volunteer their time to mentor younger children.

“There’s not a lot in Maysville for kids to do and the alternative is for them to get in trouble,” she said.

According to Graham, she is working on a mentoring program and is looking for people interested in assisting.

Stephanie Gastauer said she has talked with the owners of Regal about abandoned parking lots downtown to see if they would be interested in donating property in order to create a community garden or build a community center.

According to Gastauer, she has considered a community garden where people in the area could go and get fresh vegetables.

“It’s my opinion that we should take programs to where the kids are and not make the kids come to the programs,” she said. “Transportation is sometimes a barrier for kids. I don’t know the ins and outs, but this might be a good start.”

Millicent Thomas said a community health seminar will be starting in November. During the seminars, there will be lectures on general healthcare, screenings, aftercare/making hard decisions and interest in the healthcare field.

She also said she is happy the community is willing to put stock back in the youth.

“Minorities and low-income, that is who makes up a lot of this town,” she said. “We have slum lords in this community. They would not live in their properties, but expect other people to live there. When it comes to fixing things, they won’t do it.”

Thomas said programs to help students gain work experience and life skills is important and is something she wants to see more of in the area.

“There is a Black Achievers program,” she said. “I’ve reached out to St. Patrick School and Fleming County Schools. They have expressed interest in doing those programs. I don’t know if we can do it, but what about seeing if organizations would donate money to help bring it here?”

Thomas said students used to travel to Lexington for the program, but she wants to bring it to Mason County.

Before the discussion ended, Graham asked if anyone in the room would be interested in assisting with a mentoring program in the school district.

Neal said information from the meeting will be sent out to everyone who attended and signed in with their information. He encouraged everyone to reach out with any resources they have to achieve the goals discussed.