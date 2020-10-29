Bracken fiscal purchases repeater

October 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
The Bracken County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a repeater for E911 signal strength.

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a repeater during the regular meeting on Wednesday.

A repeater is an electronic device in a communication channel that increases the power of a signal and retransmits it, allowing it to travel further.

Amy Thornton, E911 director, told the fiscal court members that several of the repeaters in the county needed to be replaced. The cost to replace just one repeater is more than $19,000.

“The grants we applied for to replace the repeaters was denied,” she said. “We have two repeaters that have been loaned.”

One is the main repeater and the second is in the Augusta area. Thornton said that if either of the repeaters go down, there are two that can be used, but it would drop the service to 45 watts.

“We’ll be at 45 watts again, which is very difficult,” she said. “It would diminish our coverage. We are fine right now, but a thunderstorm could come through and lightning strike those repeaters. I would like to buy one repeater for now.”

According to Thornton, the antennas and coax cables in the county also need to be replaced, but it would be expensive to do so.

“The most expensive part is the climb,” she said. “It’s a per climb fee.”

However, no climb is needed to replace the repeaters. A motion was made to purchase a repeater and replace one of the borrowed ones.

She suggested the county purchase the one repeater and make a plan to replace everything else later, as the budget allows.

The one repeater will cost $19,850.

