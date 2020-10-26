Quarterly cleanup underway

Polio and COVID-19 were discussed during the Maysville Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday.

Charlotte Harris discussed how Rotary International became involved with the eradication of polio throughout most countries across the globe. The organization began the push for worldwide vaccines, along with the World Health Organization and UNICEF in the 1980s.

“Rotary has always been a leader with trying to eradicate polio,” she said. “Rotary became involved in polio eradication in 1985, but they were involved in small pockets in the 1950s. The 1950s was when the first vaccines were tested and found to be safe.”

According to Harris, only Afghanistan and Pakistan have not seen an eradication of the disease.

“Polio has been around for at least 3,000 years,” she said. “There are Egyptian graphics showing children with withered limbs. It’s been with us a very, very long time.”

Harris said there are two forms of the vaccine, an injection and an oral medication. The injection is the safest and most effective form of the vaccine.

In 1988, there were 350,000 cases of childhood paralysis or death and now that number is down to about 175 cases per year, according to Harris.

“There were 33 cases in 2018 and a 104 induced,” she said. “The induced ones were caused by the live vaccine, so you can induce polio with the live vaccine. You’re giving polio to 100 kids and saving 350,000 kids, if you want to look at it that way.”

During the discussion, Harris showed two videos about polio throughout the world and a handout with further information was given.

After she spoke, Samantha Wilson, with the Buffalo Trace Health Department also spoke on COVID-19.

Wilson said there are a lot of ways to get rid of a disease, with the most effective way being a vaccine. However, when a disease is new, and there is no available vaccine, the best way to contain the disease is through contact tracing.

Wilson also said rapid testing no longer needs to be verified with the send-off COVID-19 test in order to be counted as a positive test.

“If you went to Primary Plus to get a rapid test and it comes back positive, it will be counted as a positive test and you will be placed in isolation,” she said. “If you are a contact of a contact, you are not required to be quarantined.”

According to Wilson, a close contact is considered someone who is within six feet of someone who tests positive for 15 minutes or more with or without a face mask.

“The most infectious period is two days prior to symptoms, which is why COVID-19 is considered a silent spreader,” she said. “If you contract symptoms, contact tracing will begin two days prior to when you exhibited symptoms for the first time.”

It also takes up to five days after exposure for enough of the virus to appear in the system for the test to detect it accurately.

“If you were exposed on Friday and we call you from the health department and tell you to quarantine, you have to wait five days for the virus to accumulate in your body,” she said. “Positive antigen tests are counted as cases in the overall count. However, for those to be counted as active cases, you will need the nasal swab test.”

Wilson said it is also not recommended for employers to require negative tests in order for an employee to return to work, because the test can be positive for up to 90 days after the initial positive result.

“You can test positive for COVID-19 up to 90 days after getting well,” she said. “If you test positive after the 90 days, then you will have to quarantine again, because there are so many types of COVID-19.”

According to Wilson, there is a European strain and a Chinese strain of COVID-19 in the United States that is mutating together and making a “special United States strain that is affecting people in Mason County.”

Wilson said anyone exhibiting any of the COVID-19 symptoms should try to stay home.

Anyone who wants more information on contact tracing, can contact the Buffalo Trace Health Department.