Quarterly cleanup underway

October 26, 2020
The quarterly city cleanup is underway in Maysville.

Dumpsters have been placed around the community and will remain out until Monday, Nov. 2.

Appliances will be accepted for the cleanup at the locations on Forest Avenue and Public Works, but no hazardous materials. No tires will be accepted.

“Please no hazardous material or construction debris in the dumpsters (we will accept TVs, as long as you can get it in the dumpster). We will also be accepting appliances (if it is a refrigerator, please remove the door),” a post on the city’s Facebook page said.

The quarterly cleanup program was started by Mayor Charles Cotterill soon after he took office in December 2018.

“We need to give people an opportunity to get rid of stuff,” Cotterill said at the time. “Let’s make something available.”

While placing dumpsters in areas for residents to use periodically is a good idea, almost everyone agreed that leaving them in place permanently is not. However, the mayor said it is a starting point.

“We’ve got to get the town cleaned up,” he said. “We’ve got to start somewhere.”

The locations of the dumpsters include:

— Corner of Pelham/East Sixth Street.

— Forest Avenue Police Station.

— Central Ave/East Sixth Street.

— Union Street adjacent to January Park.

— Parking lot at Bank Street/Fifth Street.

— Old Main Street in the grass parking lot just south of the post office.

— Wall Street/McDonald Parkway.

— Public Works on Martha Comer Drive behind the College.

— Under the Simon Kenton Bridge on East Second Street.

— The 400/500 block of West Second Street.

