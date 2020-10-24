Maysville Brewing Company finalist in Invest 606

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Brandon and Tiffany Fields

The Maysville Brewing Company has been chosen as a finalist for the Invest 606 program.

Invest 606 is the first of its kind to cover all of eastern Kentucky and provide support to the businesses with six months of training and services.

A $15,000 grand prize, $7,500 second prize, and $3,500 third prize will be awarded to the 12 finalists completing the accelerator, along with thousands of dollars in other cash and in-kind prizes.

To be eligible to apply, the finalists have to be based in the 606 area code.

Tiffany Fields, who co-owns the company with her husband, Brandon, said she applied for the program after she saw what Sprinkles of Hope owner Meagan Brannon received from it.

Brannon’s Sprinkles of Hope bake shop and restaurant was a finalist in the last go around of the program.

“We are very excited about it,” she said. “We saw what Meagan got out of the training last year and I’m looking forward to going through the program. When we applied, they just asked questions about our business and our goals. It’s a simple process.”

Fields said she was notified in early October that the company was a finalist. The first meeting for the program was held on Oct. 17.

“It was basically just meeting other business owners and learning about the program,” she said. “That was our first in-person event. It was held in Harlan.”

According to Fields, the next few months will include personalized training focused around the Maysville Brewing Company. A demo day will be held on Jan. 16 and the final pitch day will be April 17.

The Maysville Brewing Company sells craft beer. It opened in 2019 and was a long-time dream of the couple.

It is currently located on West Second Street in Maysville. However, that location will be changing to the former bingo hall in Old Washington after Oct. 31

The Maysville Brewing Company is holding a 100 person $100 support campaign. Anyone who donates $100 will have their name placed on a steel plate that will hang on the wall in the new location.

