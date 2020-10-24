Readers’ Choice

October 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Rodney Jones with his wife, Vicki, of Cincinnati, are pictured along with the first-place trophy on Jones’ 2001 Dodge Durango. He is the winner of the 2020 Rod Rumbler Readers’ Choice. Second place winner was Melissa Jordan, of Blanchester, Ohio and her 2015 Ford Mustang, and third place winner was Matthew Glassmeyer, of Bethel, Ohio, with his 1972 Honda CB350. Champion Media would like to thank all those that submitted pictures of their favorite ride for publication and would like to invite you to stop by your local office and pick up your participation dash plaque. For questions or more information please call Angela at 937-444-3441.

