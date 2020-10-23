APD hires new police officer

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department will have a new officer on Monday.
Mayor Michael Taylor said Chief Charles Blackmar recently hired Steven Krueger for the position.
Krueger is a 26-year-old Kentucky State Police trooper from northern Kentucky.
“Once he’s in there, there should be little we have to do, because he’ll already have his credentials,” Taylor said.
According to Taylor, Blackmar will be hiring a second officer. Once the second officer is in place and trained, Blackmar will be resigning his position as chief of the department.
“He had planned to leave earlier, but when Matt left, he didn’t want to leave the community without an officer,” Taylor said. “However, when he gets both of the new officers in place, he does plan to leave.”
During the meeting, Council Member Jay Yingling asked about the vacancies for city council members. There are six council members needed. However, only four names are on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
Yingling asked what will happen if two others do not file as write-in candidates by the deadline on Friday.
City Attorney Cynthia Thompson said two other council members will need to be appointed if no one else files by Friday.
“The vacancies will be up to council to fill,” she said.
Council Member Todd Kelsch also made a public statement about racial diversity in the city.
“I have 100 percent faith in our police department that we’re not doing things that can be racially discriminate,” he said. “I feel like that we have done things to encourage racial diversity in our community.”
Other items discussed at the meeting included:
— Approving the 2020 tax rates. The property tax rate is .386 cents per $100 of assessed real property and .6537 per $100 of assessed tangible property. The motor vehicle rate is .185 cents per $100 of assessed value on motor vehicle and watercraft.
— Gretchen England, Augusta city clerk, researched signs for local cemeteries to honor veterans buried there. The discussion on signs came up in the September meeting, after it was decided that Heather Renee French Blvd. would not be renamed.