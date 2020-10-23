RCS turns to virtual learning

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District made an emergency decision to begin virtual learning on Wednesday night.
RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook released a statement Wednesday that said the decision was made due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
“Due to an RCS staff member testing positive for Covid-19 and the overall status of our county, RCS will go virtual starting tomorrow. There will be no in-person classes at RCS (Thursday). We will be in touch with everyone to get NTI work delivered in the next few days,” the statement said.
On Thursday, RCS staff members were in contact with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department and announced that no students will have to be quarantined due to the staff member testing positive.
“RCS administration has been in consultation with our local health dept officials. Through contact tracing and a solid safety plan, no RCS staff or students will be required to quarantine due to our positive staff member,” the statement said. “We are thankful to everyone involved for following procedures and protocols that clearly work to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
In Mason County, Superintendent Rick Ross said the district is on a traffic-light system, meaning the district will be in the red if there is a high concentration of students testing positive. Currently, that is not the case.
Ross said he is going to keep an eye on the data and if the county goes red, he will notify parents who have students attending in-person and give them the option of allowing the students to continue to attend or begin attending virtually.
Rev. Andrew Young, with St. Patrick School, said the district is continuing to go as normal, but he will keep an eye on the data. Should the district need to switch to fully virtual learning, the district is prepared.
In Fleming County, Superintendent Brian Creasman said while the county numbers are spiking, it is not doing so within the district.
Creasman said he has asked staff to be prepared in case of a sporadic shutdown, because it could happen overnight.
Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said the district continues to have in-person classes four days a week. However, she is prepared if the district needs to shut down.
Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick said the district will continue to operate as it has been, but the district is prepared if a shutdown is necessary.