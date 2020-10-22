Haines to appear in court

FLEMINGSBURG — A Fleming County woman who was recently indicted for murder will appear in court in November.

Alison Haines, 20, of Flemingsburg, was indicted in August for the murder of 33-year-old Brent Tester.

Haines was arrested on June 17 by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office after an altercation led to Haines allegedly shooting Tester. She was on Convict Pike around 10:30 p.m., on June 17 when she, two males and another woman allegedly had an altercation, according to Fleming County Sheriff Gary Kinder.

Tester was transported to the Fleming County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kinder said Haines fled from the area and witnesses were questioned about her whereabouts.

“We talked to witnesses who were in the area at the time and we discovered she was on Hall Road at her father’s house,” Kinder said.

According to Kinder, Haines and a cousin barricaded themselves inside the home for about an hour before Haines was arrested.

“We took her into custody around 4 a.m.,” he said.

Haines was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder. Other charges could be pending.

She remains in the detention center on a $250,000 cash bond.

She will appear in court on Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. for a bond hearing.

Kinder said Detective Jared Wagner was the investigating officer. The incident will remain under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

