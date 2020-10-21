RCS implements zone plan for classes

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County Board of Education will decide week-to-week how school will look throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting of the board Monday, members voted to approve the measure with three options available for the district, which will be based on the color zone of the county.

Recently, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released guidelines for zones. Counties in the green zone have one or fewer cases per 100,000 people daily, the yellow zone means a county has one to 10 cases for per 100,000 people daily, the orange zone means a county has 10-25 cases per 100,000 people daily and the red zone means 25 cases per 100,000 people daily. The red zone is considered critical.

Currently, Robertson County is in the orange with COVID-19 cases. There are 20 confirmed cases.

While the county remains in the green zone, or if it moves to the yellow zone, students will attend classes four days a week on Monday through Thursday, unless the child has chosen to attend as a virtual student.

Should the county fall into the orange zone, the schedule will change from daily to an A/B schedule, where some students will attend on Monday and Tuesday and some will attend on Wednesday and Thursday, with all students attending virtually on Friday.

If the county falls into the red zone, all students will attend school virtually from home.

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said the BOE members wanted a concrete plan in place going forward and this was the best decision.

“Right now, with COVID-19, you have to do what is in the best interest of the students,” he said. “We are currently in the green zone, but if that changes, we wanted a plan in place that could be implemented. We’ve been in contact with the health department daily and will continue to be. It’s just a moving target and you have to go with what’s going on in your community.”

Decisions on each school week will be made on Thursday evenings.

“If the county moves to red in the middle of the week, Mr. Holbrook will have the flexibility to move to virtual rather than waiting until Thursday to make a decision,” said a post on the district’s Facebook page. “This decision will only be made after conferring with the local health department.”

Holbrook said if the district falls into a red zone on a Monday, he will contact the health department and then make a decision about the rest of the week.

“In-person learning is best, but you have to do what is safest for your students,” he said.