White chosen as teacher ambassador

A Mason County teacher has been named one of the 2021 Kentucky Go Teach Teacher Ambassadors.

Amanda White is a first grade teacher at Straub Elementary School. White said she graduated from Eastern High School in Brown County, Ohio in 1999 and attended Morehead State University, where she realized she wanted to be a teacher. White obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degree from MSU. She began working in the Mason County School District right after graduation.

According to White, the mission of the initiative is to make sure all students across Kentucky have access to effective educators.

“My job as an ambassador will be to support the initiative and help promote the teaching profession across our great state,” she said.

There are three goals as an ambassador. Those goals are to communicate with, and inspire, students in high school and college to consider a career in education; communicate with potential/current teachers to capture the rewards/opportunities associated with a career in education; and support/promote the central focus areas and programs of Go Teach Kentucky.

“So many educators are unaware of the many support systems our state has in place to advance their educators which in turn advances the rigors of education across our state,” White said. “The children in the state of Kentucky deserve the best and it is my hope to help play a role in advancing Kentucky in the area of education.”

White said she was excited to be chosen as an ambassador.

“I am honored, of course to have been chosen as one of the 2021 Go Kentucky Teach Teacher Ambassadors. The year 2020 has been one of the hardest years to be an educator, but I am thrilled to get to help continue to make a difference, not just in my school and district but at the state level as well. If there was ever a time to bring creativity, fluidity, and compassion into our teaching and our schools, it is now.”