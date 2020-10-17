Walters men to appear in court

FLEMINGSBURG — The Fleming County Road Department is expected to return to work soon after being quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Fleming County Health Department, the quarantine was only a precautionary measure after one individual was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

“There was only one case, but it’s a small office,” Fleming County Health Department Director Stephanie Fryman said.

According to Fryman, all but one employee is expected to return to work on Monday.

Due to schools returning to in-person learning, districts are being asked by the state of Kentucky to self-report COVID-19 data.

There are several districts across the state, however, that is not following that request.

The Robertson County School District is among those 200 school districts across the state that have not been self-reporting COVID-19 date to the state of Kentucky.

Recently, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made a statement about the districts not reporting cases.

“So for the overwhelming number of you who are working diligently to keep your kids safe and to provide the information that your families need, thank you. But that also means that we have over 200 schools in Kentucky that have failed to provide this vital public health information to their communities. Even one day over the last two weeks. That is unacceptable and it’s irresponsible,” she said.

Sanford Holbrook, superintendent of the Robertson County School District, said he is working to correct this.

According to Holbrook, the district is waiting on the access code from the state in order to report any data.

“We’ve signed up to report,” he said. “We’re waiting for information from the state to get access to the system. We’ll be self-reporting, hopefully, within this week.”

There has been at least one case of an employee of RCS testing positive for COVID-19. That employee has since recovered.

Fleming County currently has 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 23 of those still active.

Other cases in the area as a whole include:

— In Mason County, there are 145 confirmed cases with 130 recovered and three deaths.

— In Bracken County, there are 48 confirmed cases with one death.

— In Robertson County, there are 13 confirmed cases with 12 recovered.

— In Lewis County, there are 243 confirmed cases with 13 active. There have been 14 deaths, all connected to an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.

During his daily briefing on Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 1,260 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials are encouraging residents to wear a mask as the best safeguard against the virus. Other measures to help prevent becoming infected include:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.