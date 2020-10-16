Vanceburg annexation to be on Nov. 3 ballot

VANCEBURG — A 2019 measure to annex some areas of Lewis County into the city limits will be on the November ballot.

In 2019, the city council approved ordinances to annex the Lewis County Fire District, Vanceburg Electric Plant Board, the Lewis County High, Middle and Vocational schools, the Family Dollar Store and Goodwill near the Vanceburg Save a Lot, the defunct Stone Haven Hotel, Southern Manor Baptist Church and the Carl Ginn Garage into the city limits.

The annexed property is subject to the city’s 1 percent payroll tax.

According to Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship, once the ordinances passed, it was requested to have the measure placed on the ballot in order to allow the residents to decide on it.

“After it passed, they wanted this on the ballot,” he said. “It will be on there in November. However, the only people who can vote on the measure are people who live in the area. It’s my understanding that no one lives in the areas annexed, unless something has changed.”

Lewis County Clerk Glenda Himes confirmed no residents live in the annexed area.

Lewis County School District Superintendent Jamie Weddington said the school board discussed possible legal action in regards to the annexation, though the “exact nature of the legislation will be determined by the school board attorney.”

“It is the opinion of the board that the annexation by the city is not in the best interest of the school board and its employees,” Weddington said.

Blankenship said he had no comment in regards to the possibility of legislation.

He also said the annexation was already in the process when he took office in 2019.

“When I took office in January 2019, this was already in the works,” he said. “The former mayor started it and had already had plans and surveys finished. The council and I continued the process.”

The matter will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. The wording will say, “Are you in favor of being annexed to the city of Vanceburg?”