College financial aid available

BROOKSVILLE — The first COVID-19 related death in Bracken County was announced on Wednesday.

According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox, the individual was a male over the age of 80. No further information is available.

“We are saddened by the news and our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family,” he said.

Cox said there are now 47 confirmed cases in the county.

He is asking the public to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 by following CDC guidelines and continuing to social distance, wear facial coverings and practice good hygiene.

“We have been fortunate in this area as far as our numbers,” he said. “We have less numbers than most counties. However, we can’t be too casual about this. We need to continue to work to keep our numbers low. Social distance, follow the guidelines.”

Fleming County is reporting 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 23 of those still active.

According to the Fleming County Health Department, some of those cases are from clusters in the county, which includes businesses and a church revival.

During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also reported 1,346 new cases in the state, the highest single-day amount of cases to date.

Due to schools returning to in-person learning, districts are being asked by the state of Kentucky to self-report COVID-19 data.

There are several districts across the state, however, that is not following that request.

The Robertson County School District is among those 200 school districts across the state that have not been self-reporting COVID-19 date to the state of Kentucky.

Recently, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made a statement about the districts not reporting cases.

“So for the overwhelming number of you who are working diligently to keep your kids safe and to provide the information that your families need, thank you. But that also means that we have over 200 schools in Kentucky that have failed to provide this vital public health information to their communities. Even one day over the last two weeks. That is unacceptable and it’s irresponsible,” she said.

Sanford Holbrook, superintendent of the Robertson County School District, said he is working to correct this.

According to Holbrook, the district is waiting on the access code from the state in order to report any data.

“We’ve signed up to report,” he said. “We’re waiting for information from the state to get access to the system. We’ll be self-reporting, hopefully, within this week.”

There has been at least one case of an employee of RCS testing positive for COVID-19. That employee has since recovered.

Robertson County has 13 confirmed cases with 12 recovered. There has been one death reported in the county.

Other cases in the area as a whole include:

— In Mason County, there are 145 confirmed cases with 130 recovered and three deaths.

— In Lewis County, there are 243 confirmed cases with 13 active. There have been 14 deaths, all connected to an outbreak at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Officials are encouraging residents to wear a mask as the best safeguard against the virus. Other measures to help prevent becoming infected include:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.