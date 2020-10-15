College financial aid available

October 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Filling out a complicated financial aid form can be an intimidating first step toward earning a college degree.

The good news is there is free help available to Mason County residents who are ready to begin their college journey, but who may not know where to start. The Commonwealth Education Opportunity Center has expert counselors available to help adults aged 19 and older with the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, now available online.

CEOC’s Sherrie Chapman, TRiO coordinator for Mason County, can not only assist potential students to find money to pay for college or technical school, but also with: obtaining a GED, filling out applications, scheduling exams, resolving loan defaults, and even choosing a field of study. In addition, Chapman can assist veterans find and use all education benefits available to them.

To start your college career, call Chapman at 606-776-0277, or visit CEOC online at www.moreheadstate.edu/ceoc. All CEOC services are free of charge to eligible participants.

