Women’s self-defense seminar Nov. 14

October 14, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

A women’s only self-protection class will be held in November at the Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy.

According to Adam Snipes, owner of the academy, the seminar is about making sure women are equipped with the necessary knowledge to defend themselves or get out of a bad situation.

“We try to do this once or twice a year,” he said. “The seminar is about making sure women are equipped with the information they need to get out of a bad situation.”

Snipes said the seminar will focus on several areas, including active shooters, environment and domestic violence and abuse.

Snipes also said he will cover codes that women can use during the seminar.

“There are codes women can use to let others know they need help,” he said. “We’ll go over some of those codes during the seminar. We want to empower women and give them confidence in themselves.”

According to Snipes, October is domestic abuse awareness month and though the seminar will not be held this month, he wanted it to be close to it.

“We try to hold it around a holiday, which falls in November, but October is also Domestic Abuse Awareness month and I think it’s important that we talk about it.”

The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the academy.

According to Snipes, the seminar is free, but participants need to register ahead of time in order to have a spot.

In order to register for the seminar, call 606-564-9400.

