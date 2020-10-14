BTSAR vehicle discussed by fiscal court

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Fiscal Court is looking into options for a vehicle for the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue organization.

Alex Hyrcza, director of the organization, said BTSAR currently does not have a vehicle that can tow a boat that is used for its operations.

BTSAR has been using personal vehicles owned by volunteers and others in order to use the boat when needed.

“Right now, if we get a call and we need to use the boat, we have to find someone who can haul it,” he said. “That takes time. The most critical part about this is that we’ve been using volunteers’ personal vehicles and that’s a liability.”

According to Beth Moore, Bracken County attorney, if a volunteer is using his or her personal vehicle and something were to happen, the insurance liability would fall on that individual.

“It would be their insurance,” she said.

“That’s a pretty big risk for someone who is already going out there to volunteer,” Hyrcza said.

Magistrates agreed to look into swapping out county vehicles, if possible, for BTSAR to use in order to haul the boat.

During the meeting, Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden asked if the sheriff is looking into finding another deputy for the department.

Sheriff Howard Niemeier said he is looking to hire another deputy but if the school district shuts down and the school resource officer returns to his department full-time, he will have to pay for the SRO salary and another deputy.

“When we told you to let one of your deputies to be an SRO and we would foot the bill, we are giving you that money up front, included in that $130,000. You are claiming it every quarter when you turn it into me.”

Niemeier said that is not part of the line item in the budget and the SRO is a different item in the budget.

“I will have to dig into this, because I believe it is,” she said. “We are giving you the money for a deputy to replace the SRO.”

Teegarden said she will pull her paperwork to look into the issue.

There is a line item of $44,000 for Deputy Chris Shields to serve as an SRO.

Niemeier said he is scheduling a meeting with Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick about whether or not the district would continue funding the SRO to do other duties in the district, should the district shut down again due to COVID-19.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— A noise ordinance. The item was tabled.

— Approving a budget amendment for CARES funding from the federal government.

— Approving the sheriff’s quarterly report.