COVID-19 numbers continue to grow

Kentucky continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to information from local health officials.

In Mason County, there are now 145 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 130 recovered patients and three deaths attributed to the pandemic.

Robertson County has reported 13 cases, with 12 of those people recovered. One death has been blamed on the virus in the county.

Bracken County officials said they have recorded 45 cases with five of those currently active.

In Lewis County 243 cases have been confirmed with 13 active now active. The county has also reported 14 deaths associated with COVID-19, all connected to an outbreak at a Vanceburg nursing home.

In Fleming County 91 cases have been reported. None of those are currently active.

In Adams County, Ohio, there have been 173 coronavirus cases reported with four deaths and in Brown County, Ohio, there have been 318 cases of COVID-19 with three deaths.

Officials are encouraging residents to wear a mask as the best safeguard against the virus. Other measures to help prevent becoming infected include:

— Stay home if ill

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart)

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

