Creasman co-authors book with Hughes

October 13, 2020
FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman recently co-authored a book with Brad Hughes, a veteran of journalism and public affairs.

The book is called Maximum Impact: Boards of Education and Superintendents Communicating as a Team.

The book is about building and maintaining community support, the art of listening, social media and news media relations, communicating and other topics, according to Creasman and Hughes.

“As leaders, we often fail to understand the importance of listening in our communications strategies,” Creasman said. “Throughout Maximum Impact, Brad and I have stressed the importance of listening as being critical to the overall effectiveness of superintendents and boards and their governance, leadership and teamwork responsibilities.”

It is published by the American Association of School Administrators/The School Superintendents Association and Rowman and Littlefield Publish Group.

“The advice and analysis we’ve collected in Maximum Impact were completed just as COVID-19 hit America’s schools. To be honest, I was pleased to see so much of the content is directly applicable to the challenges facing schools leaders now and in the future,” Hughes said. “Communications opportunities at board meetings, in media interviews and in conversations with constituents were, are, and will be roles for board members and superintendents long after the pandemic has passed.”

The book is 106 pages and is in pre-order status.

Publication is expected in December 2020.

For more information, including ordering options, visit https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781475858914/Maximum-Impact-Boards-of-Education-and-Superintendents-Communicating-as-a-Team

