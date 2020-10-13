Library getting new entryway

The brick entrance to the Mason County Public Library will soon be a thing of the past.
Crews are currently working to put in new sidewalks and a new entry to the library as a part of the ongoing renovations.
According to MCPL Director Alexa Colemire, the median where the flag pole stands will also be removed as a part of the change.
“They’re working to put in new sidewalks and a new entryway,” she said. “The median with the pole will be gone and the brick will be removed. The whole area will be paved.”
Once work is complete, the library will reopen to curbside pickup. The anticipated date for that reopening is Oct. 19.
When the curbside resumes, the hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Colemire also said appointments will resume soon.
“People will be able to put books on hold by calling or going to the online catalog,” she said. “When their items are ready, we will call them and they can come pick them up.”
Crews are also continuing work on the inside of the building.
Project architect Jeff Pearson said the library expansion includes turning the existing children’s area into a community room that is larger than the current room, and moving the children’s area and teen center into the expanded area.
In that part of the library, there is also an area for children’s programming, an office, storage room and a nursing area for mothers. A gallery/hallway will connect the new addition to the current area of the library on the inside.
The cost of the project is $3.6 million and is being paid through the library’s general fund. Those costs included site development, construction, modifications, temporary location rent and moving fees, engineering/architect costs and a contingency fund.
MCPL’s current facility was constructed in 1994. An addition was constructed in 2002.