Like father, like son

October 9, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
On Wednesday, retired Circuit Judge Robert I. Gallenstein administered the oath to his son, Chanslor Gallenstein, for admission to practice before the Courts of the District of Columbia, in a ceremony at the old Circuit Courtroom.

On Wednesday, retired Circuit Judge Robert I. Gallenstein administered the oath to his son, Chanslor Gallenstein, for admission to practice before the Courts of the District of Columbia, in a ceremony at the old Circuit Courtroom.

On Wednesday, retired Circuit Judge Robert I. Gallenstein administered the oath to his son, Chanslor Gallenstein, for admission to practice before the Courts of the District of Columbia, in a ceremony at the old Circuit Courtroom.

Trending Recipes