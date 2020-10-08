Chris Neal, the community support liaison for the Maysville Police Department discussed the purpose of his position during Maysville Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday.

Neal was an officer with MPD for 21 years before going to the Augusta Police Department for four years. After that, he served as a mentor at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club and the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati for in-customs. He was recently brought back to the MPD as the community liaison.

According to Neal, this is the first time the department has had such a position.

“Maysville has never had a position like this before, so I’m basically the goat,” he said. “The goal of my job is to bridge the gap or connect the police department with the community through a community-oriented policing model. There is an emphasis on building relationships with individuals, neighborhoods, civic groups, schools, churches, businesses and other community organizations.”

Neal said he wants his office to be a safe place for residents to stop in and visit, vent or share ideas about how law enforcement can better serve the local community.

According to Neal, he will be a neutral voice in the community to help correct miscommunication or misunderstandings between law enforcement and community members.

“I’ll be a point of contact, answering questions from community members about law enforcement, promoted events and practices and activities, seeking opinions and assistance from residents about how to better serve the community,” he said. “I’ll be working to identify community strengths, concerns and weaknesses as I meet with community leaders and individuals in our different neighborhoods.”

Neal will also respond to incidents when needed, where he may serve as a liaison between the individuals and law enforcement. He will also teach crime prevention education.

According to Neal, he is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He gave some examples of situations he has faced as liaison. One situation included an individual who was served with a search warrant. The person believed they were being targeted unfairly. Neal said he spoke with the chief of police about the situation.

“Everything was above board. I went back to the individual and we were able to work it out,” Neal said.

Another incident involved a mother whose daughter was involved in a domestic situation. The daughter went home to Ashland, but her boyfriend would not give the daughter her car back.

“The mother was paying for the car, so the mother calls me, tells me the situation and asked if I could help get the car back,” he said. “I called the individual and told him who I was. With some persuasion, he did bring the car and the key. I thanked him and he went on his merry way.”

Neal said he is also working on community outreach programs. One of those programs was the Cover your Neighbor campaign, where the public assisted with sewing and purchasing masks to be donated. Those masks were given out to the community. There are some left at the police substation that can be picked up.

Another thing Neal said he is working on is a quarterly town hall, where residents can discuss issues, concerns and ideas. The first one will be held on Oct. 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. Residents must RSVP before then and the cut off will be 25 people.

“We’ll brainstorm and they can express their concerns, thoughts and ideas,” he said.

Neal also said he will be mentoring children on crime prevention.

One person in the Rotary Club asked Neal what the community could do to help.

According to Neal, as his position is new, there is no budget. An individual from the community purchased furniture for his office. He is also currently driving an old police cruiser.

“I need your support to let your friends, family and neighbors know that my office is open,” he said. “Anytime they hear about a program, I want you to encourage them to come volunteer, because many hands make light work. I know, because I’m from Maysville, I see a lot of good people. I know a lot of good people. The city of Maysville is probably one of the only places I know where you can show up homeless, with nothing, and if your heart is right and you have good intentions, you can quickly get a job, have a roof over your head and you’ll have many allies in a short amount of time. That says a lot about this community.”