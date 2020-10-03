Trick-or-treat guidelines announced

With Halloween approaching, there are some local activities planned, though they may look a little different this year, due to COVID-19.
The YMCA, Faithway Baptist Church and CrossPoint Community Church will host a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park.
The event will feature candy, music and prizes.
“The trunk or treat will take place in the pool parking lot,” a post about the event on Facebook said. “Parking will be available at the softball fields and tennis court.”
The R Farm Pumpkin festival is also continuing this year.
The festival will take place on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and includes wagon rides, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, play area for children, petting zoo, pony rides, pig train rides, and local vendors.
There will also be a downtown scavenger hunt in Maysville on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. The scavenger hunt will feature two courses, a Find the Pumpkin course for children and an architecture challenge.
According to Main Street Director Caroline Reece, maps and materials can be picked up at the Cox Building.
The city of Augusta has also released the times for trick-or-treating. It will take place on Oct. 25 from 3-5 p.m. with that information subject to change.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released some guidelines for any trick-or-treat activity that may be planned in the commonwealth. Those guidelines include:
— Placing individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table.
— Maintaining social distancing of at least six feet.
— Wearing a face covering. Halloween masks do not count.
— Clean hands before and after touching wrapped candy.
— Trick-or-treat in family groups.
— Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood.
— Use hand sanitizer often.
He also recommended that instead of trick-or-treating, families carve or decorate pumpkins for displays, decorate living spaces, watch Halloween movies with your own family, do a virtual Halloween costume contest, have scavenger hunts for Halloween treats in your own home, or conduct a drive-by costume or car decorating contest with judges who are socially distancing.