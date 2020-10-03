Respect, honor, remember

October 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
This bench was placed on First Responders Highway (Old Maple Leaf Road) by Pam and Bob Tribby in tribute to their son, KSP Trooper Anson Blake Tribby who was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

This bench was placed on First Responders Highway (Old Maple Leaf Road) by Pam and Bob Tribby in tribute to their son, KSP Trooper Anson Blake Tribby who was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

This bench was placed on First Responders Highway (Old Maple Leaf Road) by Pam and Bob Tribby in tribute to their son, KSP Trooper Anson Blake Tribby who was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

Trending Recipes